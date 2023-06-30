Maqiao Town becomes AI hub with over 700 companies

Maqiao Town of Minhang District has become a technology hub housing more than 700 general artificial intelligence companies.

Maqiao Town of Minhang District, the center of Shanghai's ancient north-south ridge area with a history of about 3,200-3,900 years, has become a technology hub housing more than 700 general artificial intelligence companies.

General AI is the theoretical application of generalized artificial intelligence in any domain, as opposed to narrow AI, which is created to solve one given problem.

A recent strategic event – the Maqiao Artificial Intelligence Week of the 1st Grand NeoBay International Month – took place at its V. Seen Dadaa Robotics industrial base on May 22.

During the ceremony, an AI Industry Talent Alliance Cooperative Agreement to maximize resources and efficiency was signed between five parties, namely, the Maqiao government, the Shanghai Maqiao AI Innovation Trial Zone Development Co, the Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Research Institute, the Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Technology Association and the Minhang District Science and Innovation Service Center.

During the ceremony, an AI specific institution was also set up, along with the launch of an AI makers' camp, which will recruit its first batch of trainees nationwide as future talent to empower more startups, leading and unicorn AI companies.

The town also released an investment guideline and AI talent life guide, to introduce the history, ecology, resources, facilities, traffic and industrial policies of Maqiao, as well as life guidance on education, entrepreneurship, accommodation, health and entertainment for new residents.

"As a sci-tech company in the food sector, we are producing edible meat from animal muscles cultivated in vitro conditions, by using cell and tissue engineering technologies," said Yang Ziliang, founder and chief executive officer of CellX. "We believe the artificial intelligence strong points of Maqiao will be a strong impetus for the future development of our company."

Six innovative companies that have newly settled in Maqiao shared their technologies and new application scenarios, such as AI in stem cell therapy treatment for Parkinson's disease and a smart urban firefighting system.

In recent years, Maqiao has absorbed world advanced urban development and sci-tech innovation concepts and formed its unique AI industry cluster with a global competitive edge and leading technologies. It has become an AI magnet.

In its AI talent week which ran until May 26, the town also held various events to introduce AI applications in life, the Internet of Things and digitization.