Huangpu riverfront path heads in right direction

The entire 5.3-kilometer Huangpu River riverfront path inside Pujiang Country Park in Minhang Disrict has been threaded together.

Ti Gong

The entire 5.3-kilometer riverfront path inside Pujiang Country Park has been connected together, providing residents an outdoor space for sauntering, jogging and cycling, as well as a more harmonious lifestyle with pets.

Better greenery and three new bridges – the Yaojiabang River Bridge and two passenger-only bridges across Fengshou and Lianqun rivers in the park – have helped make a facelift of the meandering riverfront.

"Residents can walk or cycle through the riverfront while sightseeing some conservation forests as well as being close to migrant birds in tidal-flat areas and aquatic amphibians in rivers," said Hu Yi, general manager of Pujiang Country Park Management Co.

While preserving its ecology, the riverfront area has also been introducing culture and sports activities for visitors.

Among them a "Let's Dog" pet-friendly corner offers diverse pet and pet owner interactive games and services, including pet and pet owner wildness challenge, pet raising courses, water sports, dining and pet culture and goods fair.

"People accept our wildness challenge with their dogs inside forests, and we're creating a space where mankind and pets can live harmoniously," said Chen Yi, CEO of Let's Dog Wildness Challenge.

Other lifestyles along the riverfront include drinking a cup of coffee, taking snacks, parents-and-kids art training and go-carts.