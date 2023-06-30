Coffee wakes the senses and economy in Minhang

A district that boasts a whole coffee industry chain, Minhang presented a grander blueprint and engaging events during the 3rd Shanghai Coffee Culture Week.

Minhang, a district that boasts a whole coffee industry chain, presented a grander blueprint and engaging events during the 3rd Shanghai Coffee Culture Week, which includes its Global Coffee Port industry empowerment plan, barista skills ranking system, a cooperative project with southwestern Yunnan Province, as well as a coffee culture photo exhibition and some Peking Opera and coffee culture crossover events.

The Shanghai Coffee Culture Forum, also known as the 2023 Hongqiao International Coffee Culture Festival, opened at the Global Coffee Port in Hongqiao Import Commodity Exhibition and Trade Center in Minhang on May 26, as part of the 3rd Shanghai Coffee Culture Week that ran from May 26 to June 2.

The Global Coffee Port was initially a venue responsible for coffee trade in the China International Import Expo. Later it offered permanent exhibition booths for coffee beans from Yunnan, helping them access the broader market of Shanghai.

The coffee port boasts a whole coffee industry chain that ranges from the supply of green coffee beans through to paper coffee cups.

Industry empowerment plan

The coffee port released its coffee industry empowerment plan during the forum.

"We've invited about 100 business partners, coffee firms and brands from the upper, middle and lower reaches of the industrial chain, some of them being league members of our coffee port, to join in our empowerment plan," said Cai Jun, general manager of Hongqiao Import Commodity Exhibition and Trade Center.

In the next step, the Global Coffee Port will set up a whole industry chain trade and service platform, targeting mainly independent coffee bars and helping them with knowledge about bean selection, equipment empowerment, roasting technology training, talent training, fund raising and related policy explanation.

"Those measures will enrich the soil for the coffee startups, help generate industry benchmarks and promote the coffee industry development in Shanghai," Cai added.

Also during the forum, a Shanghai barista professional skills ranking center was unveiled. Its accreditation exams and certification are expected to help generate Shanghai coffee industry benchmarks and further promote them nationwide.

As part of the Shanghai-Yunnan coffee industry cooperation project, passengers through Shanghai Hongqiao International Traffic Hub from May 26 to 30 were offered a cup of Yunnan coffee for free.

"The coffee tastes intense, smells fragrant with a tint of some fruit," some passengers commented.

Baoshan City of Yunnan boasts a Coffea arabica plantation history of more than 70 years.

Coffea arabica, one of the most sought-after coffee beans in the world, demands precise growth conditions, which the unique geography and fertile volcanic soil of Yunnan's Gaoligong Mountains meet.

Minhang has assisted the economic development of Baoshan in the past years.

On May 27, about 20 coffee companies from Yunnan launched a coffee fair at Global Coffee Port. In addition, a permanent exhibition zone of Baoshan coffee will be set up there.

The number of cafés in Xinhong Subdistrict of Minhang, where the coffee festival was launched, ranks in the top 10 of Shanghai's subdistricts and towns. Within 10 square kilometers of its administrative area, there are more than 100 coffee stores.

Tims, McCafé, CoCocafé, Seesaw and other celebrated coffee brands joined the festival's coffee culture forum, to discuss industrial concerns such as the boundary between classic and popular coffee, what is the ceiling for innovative ideas, and philanthropic employment acts to benefit the disabled.

"We define the ceiling for product innovation as the boundary where our customers' requirements stop," said Li Wenjing, founder of coffee brand Something For.

A photo exhibition themed on coffee culture was simultaneously launched inside the Hongqiao Import Commodity Exhibition and Trade Center, in which images of architecture, culture and people profiles and the production processes of coffee around the Yangtze River Delta and the world are on display.

Crossover endeavors

At Chistyle art space at Lane 683 Shenhong Road, organizers were combining Peking Opera culture with coffee culture through an exhibition, theater performance and sachet making.

Photos and documents about Peking Opera masters Zhou Xinfang (1895-1975) and Zhou Shaolin (1934-2010) were exhibited inside the art space.

Peking Opera enthusiasts also had the opportunity to wear traditional costumes and makeup and stage a performance under the guide of professionals, before enjoying a free cup of coffee inside the art space.

An unusual crossover was making perfumed sachets with aromatic coffee powder as the filling.