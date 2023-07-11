﻿
Feature / District

Songjiang encourages redevelopment of community complex

  17:12 UTC+8, 2023-07-11
A community commercial complex in Songjiang District has signed a contract with Hopson Commercial Group and will be operated by Hopson under the new name of Hopson Xintiandi.
Hopson Xintiandi is located in the core area of the Songjiang New City, surrounded by high-quality residential communities and backed by a consumer market of more than 100,000 university students in the nearby university town.

"Compared with the population of millions of people in the Songjiang New City, the market growth space is enormous," said Deng Rushun, general manager of Hopson East China.

He added that the aim is to create a new type of community commercial complex that can stand out from existing large-scale commercial properties, bringing a more comfortable shopping, leisure and entertainment experience to residents and consumers in the vicinity.

Hopson Xintiandi will introduce the latest popular outdoor activities on the top floor such as Songjiang's first children's five-a-side football park and red-clay tennis court.

Meanwhile, a camping fair will be held on the outdoor plaza, and a theme block will be added, introducing trendy brands.

The mall is planned to reopen before the end of this year.

Ti Gong

The community complex that will be redeveloped into the Hopson Xintiandi

﻿
