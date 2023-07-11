﻿
Feature / District

Songjiang showcases achievements in digital economy at MWC Shanghai

Songjiang exhibited at the World Mobile Congress Shanghai 2023 nine key companies in the relevant fields, led by G60 Science and Innovation Group.
Nine Songjiang-based companies exhibited at the Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2023, showcasing the achievements and characteristics of the G60 digital economic innovation demonstration zone in Songjiang New City.

The participating companies are all involved in emerging industries, such as industrial Internet, artificial intelligence, satellite Internet, and information and communication technology.

Among them, in the field of industrial Internet, there is the well-known electronic industry Internet company, ICkey.

As a digital and information data service provider for the supply chain of China's electronic manufacturing industry, ICkey focuses on providing full-process, one-stop supply chain services such as product technical scheme development and electronic components procurement for electronic product manufacturing companies.

As a user of agricultural digital technology, Tushibao Agricultural Cooperative also participated in the exhibition. As one of the cooperatives with the most use of drones in Songjiang, Tushibao has applied multiple technologies of drones to agriculture, such as rice seedling insertion, plant protection and aerospace seeding. It even sold rice at the second China International Import Expo.

The MWC Shanghai is a key platform for the mobile industry in China and even the Asia-Pacific region to showcase the latest developments and strategies of the industry to the world, connecting more than 750 mobile operators and 400 eco-enterprises globally.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
