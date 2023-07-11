What's to expect in Songjiang: lotus show, silk embroidery, and digital light show

Here are some of the exhibitions and activities in Songjiang District in July.

Lotus and water lilies

The 10th Shanghai Lotus and Water Lily Exhibition opens in Guyi Garden in Jiading District. This year, the fragrance of lotus will "float" from Jiading to Songjiang. As a branch venue, Shanghai Zuibaichi Pond Park, with the theme of "poetry and painting, coming for the lotus," simultaneously brings new experience for citizens to appreciate the lotus in summer. The activity will last for two months.









Venue: Zuibaichi Pond Park

Address: 64 Renmin Rd S.

人民南路64号

Silk embroidery

A silk embroidery exhibition is underway in Zaixiangfu Old Mansion, displaying some of the signature works of embroider Zhou Xueping. The piece "Thousand Miles of Rivers and Mountains" presents the rich and colorful rivers and mountains in black and green with the technique of "double sided embroidery," which makes the texture glitter in the natural light, but also highlights the grandeur of the world's rivers and mountains. The work "A Year of Blooming Flowers" combines two needle techniques, which give magnolia and lotus a smooth and glossy effect.









Venue: Zaixiangfu Old Mansion

Address: 10 Fulin Gate, Lane 3260

Guangfulin Rd

广富林路3260弄富林门10号

Digital light show

A digital light show designed by Songjiang-based company Lingluren is open to the public at The Hub shopping mall. The show uses multimedia digital technologies combined with acoustic and optoelectronic elements to tell the Chinese mythical stories.









Venue: The Hub

Address: 688 Shenchang Rd

申长路688号