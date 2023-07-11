﻿
Feature / District

Local company supports Greater Bay Area project

The hard-core product of Zhonglian Construction Machinery Technology is constructing with super-high piling efficiency, accelerating the Greater Bay Area's "super project."
On the construction site of the Shiziyang Passage project at the Zhujiang River estuary, ZR550G large rotary drilling rig, the hard-core product of Shanghai Zhonglian Construction Machinery Technology Co Ltd, is standing on the bank, constructing with super-high piling efficiency and quality, escorting the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area "super project" for acceleration.

Shiziyang Passage is a river crossing channel under construction in Guangdong Province connecting Nansha District of Guangzhou City and Binwan New Area of Dongguan City. The total length of the project is about 35 kilometers. After completion, it will become the world's largest double-deck suspension bridge with the longest span and the highest main tower.

The main span of the Shiziyang double-deck steel truss suspension bridge is 2,180 meters, and it requires strong anchorages and pile foundations that match it in order to pull up the entire bridge steadily.

The contractor has introduced a large rotary drilling rig, ZR550G, to participate in the pile foundation construction of the east anchorage tower of the bridge, taking into account the construction needs.

The efficiency of pile foundation construction directly affects the progress of bridge construction, while the verticality of pile holes affects the bearing capacity of piles, which is related to the construction quality and safety of the whole bridge. The ZR550G rotary drilling rig produced by the Songjiang company performs particularly well in both aspects.

The ZR550G rotary drilling rig

The ZR550G rotary drilling rig

