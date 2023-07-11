﻿
Goat meat beckons diners in scorching summer

  16:52 UTC+8, 2023-07-11       0
It's a tradition among the people in Zhangze Village, Yexie Town, to dine on goat meat while drinking a cup of liquor in summer to improve their health.
It's a tradition among the natives in Zhangze Village, Yexie Town, to dine on goat meat while drinking a cup of liquor in summer to strengthen their health.

Dishes include goat meat soup, noodles and pulpy goat meat.

During the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368), Sha Shuan, the then Songjiang governor, was a Mongolian who loved goat meat so much that he always ordered the meat.

Local residents soon joined him in his love of the meat and came up with creative cooking ways. The most famous local dishes nowadays are steamed sliced goat meat, red braised goat meat and minced goat meat. For true aficionados, a hotpot including goat blood and offal is a must-try. Local farmers still practice the traditional method of steaming goat in a wooden vat on a clay oven.

Dining goat meat in the scorching summer, as a matter of fact, is a common practice in many suburbs in Shanghai. Villagers do believe that the goat meat, which can provide "hot" energy in traditional Chinese medicine, can help boost the health and heat the body in the coming winter.

According to old rural recipes, goat meat is traditionally marinated in rice wine or other local alcohol before it goes into braised dishes. Hot chili is the traditional condiment.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Songjiang
