Feature / District

'June Yellow' hairy crabs hit the market

  17:08 UTC+8, 2023-07-11       0
The "June Yellow" crabs have already made their way to the dinner table, as they hit the market early in Xiaokunshan Town. The quality of the crabs has improved.
The "June Yellow" crabs, or liuyue huang, have already made their way to the dinner table, as they hit the market early in Xiaokunshan Town.

While their launch date has been delayed by a week compared to previous years, the quality of the crabs has improved, attracting many customers to the town.

At the farming base, workers are raising nets to collect crabs, and each young crab is full of vitality with a green back and white belly. "These are 'June Yellow' crabs that have already shed their shells three times," said the head of the cooperative, Gu Hongming.

This year, the weather has been favorable, and "June Yellow" crabs have fattened up. They've been selling since late last month. "The larger ones are already about 175 grams each and the smaller ones are about 125g," Gu said.

Although not as big as mature Chinese hairy crabs, the delicious and sweet "June Yellow" crabs have attracted many diners.

"Loyal customers came to order in early June," Gu said happily. Now the daily sales are about 2,000 crabs, and this year his farm has raised "June Yellow" crabs on 22 mu (1.47 hectares), with an expected total output of about 25,000 crabs. It is expected to be sold until mid-August.

"June Yellow" refers to the immature "teenage" hairy crabs, which are loved for their delicious and sweet taste. In the past, "June Yellow" crabs in Shanghai were mainly sourced from Hubei and Anhui provinces. However, in recent years, some crab farms in Songjiang have begun breeding "June Yellow" crabs. These crabs have captured the hearts of many diners in Shanghai.

To fatten up the "June Yellow" crabs earlier, the breeding method is different from the ordinary hairy crabs. "In addition to the conventional selection of crab seedlings and optimizing water quality, the breeding of 'June Yellow' crabs uses high-protein feed," Gu explained.

