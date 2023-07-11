﻿
Feature / District

Promoting China's aviation industry cluster with 'Songjiang strength'

The China Aviation Manufacturing Equipment Exhibition Shanghai Promotion Conference and Digital Aviation Intelligent Manufacturing Sharing Conference was held in Songjiang.
The China Aviation Manufacturing Equipment Exhibition Shanghai Promotion Conference and Digital Aviation Intelligent Manufacturing Sharing Conference was held in Songjiang recently.

A total of 53 companies from Songjiang in the fields of advanced manufacturing, electronic equipment, automation, and intelligent hardware, participated in the conference, promoting deep communication and win-win development between supply and demand, and contributing the "Songjiang strength" to supplement and strengthen the chain for China's aviation industry cluster.

At the event, the district economic commission focused on cooperation in the field of aerospace industry chain, innovation chain, value chain and talent chain. They fully promoted the development of advanced manufacturing, modern chemical industry, science and innovation capabilities in Songjiang.

It is reported that Songjiang is committed to building an industrial ecological circle focused on the "6 + X" strategic emerging industries, and improving the real economy supported by advanced manufacturing industries. There are currently more than 8,000 manufacturing enterprises and 1,633 industrial enterprises in the district.

In 2022, the district's total industrial output value reached 489 billion yuan (US$67.5 billion), of which the industrial output value of above-scale enterprises was 450 billion yuan, ranking second among all districts in Shanghai.



Songjiang
﻿
Follow Us

