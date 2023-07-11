A martial arts scholar and traumatology expert

﻿
  16:54 UTC+8, 2023-07-11       0
Xu Pushan, born in Lou County, Songjiang in the Qing Dynasty, was known as a skilled therapist and doctor to treat sport injuries.
Xu Pushan, born in Louxian County, Songjiang District in the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), was known as a skilled therapist and doctor to treat sport injuries.

As a young man, he learned martial arts from a monk in Zhudi Town. In 1845, he became a martial arts scholar. He taught martial arts to his disciples and nephews, and often treated them for injuries.

He then studied traumatology and developed ointments and plasters, becoming highly skilled in this field.

In 1865, Xu opened a traumatology clinic in his residence. He was known throughout Songjiang for his expertise in treating bone fractures and dislocations. His treatment focused on using "manipulation" with the application of ointments. For bone fractures, he first reset the bone, applied the ointment, and then fixed it with a splint and bandage.

For dislocations, he used the "traction" technique, which had an extremely good therapeutic effect. After many practices, he found a new method for reducing dislocations of the shoulder by using the "high-lift method." The patient's arm is lifted up, and one hand pushes the humeral head inward with the thumb, which can achieve a high rate of success and reduce patient pain.

For soft tissue injuries, he used massage and acupuncture and applied ointments externally and internally. For acute lumbar and cervical sprains, after using "manipulation," the patients bent over to come in and went out straight, or came in tilted and left with ease. His medical skills were passed on to his son, and the Xu family traumatology clinic continued to enjoy great fame.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
