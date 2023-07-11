﻿
Feature / District

Elegant serenity: relic house alive again with guqin music

﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  16:56 UTC+8, 2023-07-11       0
The Su Garden Guqin Zither Association exudes a serene elegance with the sound of the music and the fragrance of tea, while the rest of the city is burning up.
﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  16:56 UTC+8, 2023-07-11       0

On a scorching summer day, the Suyuan Garden Guqin Association, hidden away in a lane, exudes a serene elegance with the sound of the music and the fragrance of tea, while the rest of the city is burning up.

As a relic house to showcase the Songjiang-style guqin (plucked seven-string Chinese instrument) playing, a national intangible cultural heritage, this over 100-year-old mansion, which had changed owners thrice, has once again become a place for music performances, evoking memories of its first owner in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), Lin Youlin, who played the guqin and wrote about it.

In the elegant music hall, the delicate sound of the guqin wafted through the walls, resonating in the air. Music fans followed the instructions of the instructor, using their left hand to press the strings and their right hand to pluck them.

Elegant serenity: relic house alive again with <i>guqin</i> music

Suyuan Garden

The exquisite and ethereal sounds of the guqin flowed out from their fingertips. Meanwhile, in the walkway of the flower hall, tea and guqin music came together for a rendezvous. The elegant tea ceremony presentation was accompanied by the light sound of the music, creating an elegant atmosphere for the visitors, reminiscent of the literati of ancient times who read books and made tea while enjoying the sound of music.

Besides the guqin music, this year's "Cultural and Natural Heritage Day" saw the Suyuan Garden hold a gathering of intangible cultural heritages featuring Gu-style embroidery and Songjiang sugar painting, bringing a high-quality cultural feast to the citizens.

In the Jingde Hall, the inheritor of the Gu-style embroidery, Qian Yuefang, taught visitors to create embroidery pieces with needles and threads. The elegance of the "spring breeze between the fingers" was fully displayed between each stitch and each thread.

Gu-style embroidery originated from the Songjiang region in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) and is the only embroidery genre in China named after a family, as well as being a national intangible cultural heritage.

Visitors exclaimed in admiration as they watched the embroidered patterns come to life in Qian's hands.

Under the wisteria arbor in the courtyard, artist Wang Ligong was performing sugar painting. Curious children ordered candy while waiting excitedly in line for their turn to try it out.

With the guidance of Wang, the children carefully drew delicate sugar painting animals with long spoons filled with sugar syrup.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     