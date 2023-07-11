Elegant serenity: relic house alive again with guqin music

The Su Garden Guqin Zither Association exudes a serene elegance with the sound of the music and the fragrance of tea, while the rest of the city is burning up.

On a scorching summer day, the Suyuan Garden Guqin Association, hidden away in a lane, exudes a serene elegance with the sound of the music and the fragrance of tea, while the rest of the city is burning up.

As a relic house to showcase the Songjiang-style guqin (plucked seven-string Chinese instrument) playing, a national intangible cultural heritage, this over 100-year-old mansion, which had changed owners thrice, has once again become a place for music performances, evoking memories of its first owner in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), Lin Youlin, who played the guqin and wrote about it.

In the elegant music hall, the delicate sound of the guqin wafted through the walls, resonating in the air. Music fans followed the instructions of the instructor, using their left hand to press the strings and their right hand to pluck them.

The exquisite and ethereal sounds of the guqin flowed out from their fingertips. Meanwhile, in the walkway of the flower hall, tea and guqin music came together for a rendezvous. The elegant tea ceremony presentation was accompanied by the light sound of the music, creating an elegant atmosphere for the visitors, reminiscent of the literati of ancient times who read books and made tea while enjoying the sound of music.

Besides the guqin music, this year's "Cultural and Natural Heritage Day" saw the Suyuan Garden hold a gathering of intangible cultural heritages featuring Gu-style embroidery and Songjiang sugar painting, bringing a high-quality cultural feast to the citizens.

In the Jingde Hall, the inheritor of the Gu-style embroidery, Qian Yuefang, taught visitors to create embroidery pieces with needles and threads. The elegance of the "spring breeze between the fingers" was fully displayed between each stitch and each thread.

Gu-style embroidery originated from the Songjiang region in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) and is the only embroidery genre in China named after a family, as well as being a national intangible cultural heritage.

Visitors exclaimed in admiration as they watched the embroidered patterns come to life in Qian's hands.

Under the wisteria arbor in the courtyard, artist Wang Ligong was performing sugar painting. Curious children ordered candy while waiting excitedly in line for their turn to try it out.

With the guidance of Wang, the children carefully drew delicate sugar painting animals with long spoons filled with sugar syrup.