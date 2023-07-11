﻿
Feature / District

Retiree discovers a newfound interest in serving as a guide

A retiree who relocated to Songjiang has made a name for himself as a tour guide, engaging visitors with stories, culture, relics, and historical events from the area.
Yin Minghua identifies himself as an amateur guide. The 69-year-old man is not a Songjiang native, but his knowledge of the ancient towns, relic sites, old stories and history of Songjiang District would impress any local.

"They always wonder how a man from downtown Shanghai could be so familiar with where they've lived their entire lives," he said.

Yin moved from the city center to Songjiang's tranquil Sheshan Town in 2009 to enjoy his retirement. "I did not expect to be so attached to this place."

In 2014, a community center lecture opened a door for him. The scenery, myths and historical memories of Sheshan enthralled him. "There are so many hidden stories in the town, so there must be many more mysteries in Songjiang waiting for me to be discovered."

Ti Gong

Yin Minghua, who possesses extensive knowledge of ancient towns, relic sites and old stories of Songjiang, is dedicated to promoting the district's rich history to its visitors.

His new objective in life was to study the culture and history of Songjiang. He buried himself in Songjiang's history texts or traversed the city's narrow streets and alleys to verify every anecdote he had read.

The thrifty retiree once spent 580 yuan (US$80) on a book titled "Songjiang Celebrities," which contained over 3,000 biographies of the region's historical figures from the past 2,000 years.

"The thought of residing in the same region as celebrities such as Huang Xie, Lu Ji and Lu Yun excited me. It's as if I'm engaged in a conversation that transcends time and space," Yin said.

The greater his knowledge, the more eager he is to share it with others. In 2017, he was invited to Songjiang University Town to give a lecture on the history of the district.

He dazzled his packed classroom, pacing up and down the stage as he narrated tales from history.

"They were so enchanted," recalled Yin. "One student approached me after the lecture and said that, as a Songjiang native, he had never known the area so well before."

After his early success, he now delivers lectures in the city center, primarily at community centers. In addition, he volunteers as a tour guide at Zuibaichi Pond Park, helping visitors understand the hidden history of the garden. "Based on a rough estimate, I must have 'educated' at least 1,000 people about the park," a proud Yin said.

In 2016, he conceived the idea of the "one-day trip around Songjiang." As the initiator and guide, Yin planned the tour itinerary himself, incorporating the district's natural scenery and cultural landmarks.

Ti Gong

Yin Minghua (center in the second row) introduces the front entrance of Songjiang No. 2 High School to a group of 106 day-trippers.

He is fun, comprehensive and accurate. From a 500-year-old pink peony, Yin introduces the garden owner Jin Xuewen, who valued his friendship with the renowned Songjiang calligrapher and painter Dong Qichang (1555–1636).

In the Yunjian Granary on Songhui Road E., Yin describes how a 1950s rice mill, flour factory and feed plant transformed into a stylish landmark for Shanghai's fashion and art innovators.

He guides tourists through the picturesque paddy fields, villages and former Communist Party base at the front entrance of the Songjiang No. 2 High School, where they can reminisce about the war against Japanese intruders.

Today, his "one-day trip in Songjiang" has become a signature tourism project that has received positive feedback from day-trippers and history and culture enthusiasts.

Yin created the "Songjiang Cultural Exchange Group" on his social media accounts two years ago. "Only Songjiang and Shanghai cultures are permitted here. No further discussions are allowed," Yin said. More than 300 people are part of the group.

"I'll develop more events for the one-day trip in Songjiang in the hopes that it becomes an industry brand," he said. "I enjoy telling people about Songjiang, and I hope they fall in love with the place as much as I do."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Songjiang
﻿
Follow Us

