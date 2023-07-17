What's happening in Minhang District in July

This July we have lotus blooms in a couple of Minhang's parks and in its Hanxiang Water Garden people can have summer water fun.

Charming lotus blooms

A Lalei / Ti Gong

Zhang Weiqiang / Ti Gong

Zhang Weiqiang / Ti Gong

Zhu Xinqi / Ti Gong

Summer water fun

Ti Gong

News in brief

Shanghai-style art shows

The Haipai Museum in Minhang District is currently hosting two exhibitions showcasing Shanghai-style paintings and calligraphy. The exhibitions, namely the Modern and Contemporary Shanghai-style Calligraphy and Painting Art Exhibition, and Cheng Shifa's Art Exhibition, have enthralled residents with a plethora of cultural treasures. The first boasts a collection of 62 original works by Shanghai-style art masters, paying tribute to renowned painters such as Zhao Zhiqian, Ren Bonian and Wu Changshuo. Cheng Shifa's Art Exhibition showcases a total of 59 original works, featuring the artist's floral and fauna paintings, landscape paintings, figure portraits and calligraphy.







Entrepreneurship forum

Minhang recently hosted its Grand NeoBay Youth Science and Technology Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum, along with the Future of the Metaverse and Industry Forum. During the gathering, the Minhang Urban Digital Transformation Metaverse Think Tank was inaugurated through a collaborative effort of experts, scholars and entrepreneurs from various fields, including academia, technology, policy and economics. The main objective of the think tank is to explore the leading-edge theory, technology and applications in the domain of the Metaverse for digital transformation, devising visionary and practical solutions.







Theater festival

The much-awaited annual Zhuanqiao Theater Festival was held recently, with nine shows, including four small plays and four dramas. The festival, which concluded on July 5, has been relying on the "Lu Liang Drama Studio" to introduce theatrical culture to city residents. All actors performing in the small plays are members of a local amateur drama club. Through training, they have continually honed their performance skills, becoming the "grassroots stars" who shine on the stage of Zhuanqiao's community.







Simcere R&D Center

The Simcere Pharmaceutical (China) R&D Center held its opening ceremony in the Hongqiao International Central Business District on June 28. The center comprises the company's R&D headquarters, regional marketing headquarters, some functional headquarters and living support. The project is expected to be completed and operational by early 2026. Simcere established its first innovation center in Shanghai in 2018. In the past three years, the company has secured approval for four globally innovative drugs set to be launched in the market. One of them is SIM0417, a 3CL anti-COVID-19 drug. The center will focus on researching and developing innovative drugs in major areas of medicine, such as oncology and autoimmune diseases. Additionally, the project will establish a translational medical center for the National Key Laboratory of Neurological and Tumor Drug Development.







CJ China's headquarters

Minhang has signed a strategic framework agreement with South Korea's CJ Group to foster investment and development. CJ China's headquarters will be established in the Hongqiao International Central Business District.







New life for carbon plant

The 62-year-old Shanghai Carbon Plant has recently undergone a comprehensive upgrade, aimed at establishing a world-class, comprehensive film and television industry base in Shanghai.

Minhang Weibo

A new community daycare center in the Jiangchuan Road Subdistrict will soon open to the public. This center is fully equipped with a baby care room, a health room, an observation room, a construction room, a sensory integration room and a reading room. It offers centralized care services based on temporary and hourly needs, along with scientific parenting training services.







Minhang has envisaged a plan to construct top-tier cultural facilities in its Xinzhuang's Chunshenhu Lake Four-Island area. The program envisions a comprehensive theater, a library and a music hall to elevate the cultural ethos of the area.







"The Strange Zhang Yi," the second of a trilogy promoting honest officialdom, has been released by Zhuanqiao Town. Presented in the art form of paper-cutting shadow puppetry, it tells the story of local man Zhang Yi who leads his fellow villagers in eliminating bad habits and developing their homeland.

