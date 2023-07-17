﻿
Feature / District

Legal hub launches comprehensive service center

﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang Wu Junyan
  18:04 UTC+8, 2023-07-17       0
With the new center, the Hongqiao International Central Legal Hub now offers one-stop online and offline administrative services to the legal institutes within the hub.
﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang Wu Junyan
  18:04 UTC+8, 2023-07-17       0

The Hongqiao International Central Legal Hub in Minhang District launched its comprehensive service center on June 28. The hub now houses 52 legal institutes, as 10 firms contracted landing intentions during the launch ceremony.

The 3.7-square-kilometer legal hub is situated inside the Hongqiao International Central Business District.

Its comprehensive service center will offer one-stop online and offline administrative services to the legal institutes within the hub, as well as serve as a legal service platform to all kinds of companies in the CBD.

"The central legal hub is a key measure in carrying out the national governance thought of 'rule by law' and an action to serve the national strategies of Yangtze River Delta integrated development plan and the Hongqiao International Hub construction plan," said Wu Jianyong, head of Shanghai Bureau of Justice.

Starting from 2023, the Hongqiao International Central Business District has been promoting its deep integration of business, exhibitions and conventions, traffic and science innovation.

In the first five months of this year, the CBD achieved a 45.3 percent year-on-year increase in tax revenue, according to the Hongqiao international CBD management committee.

"The Hongqiao International Central Legal Hub will aim to become a cluster of high-end legal institutes, a favorable choice for business arbitration among clients, as well as a model in intellectual property protection," said Chen Yujian, Minhang's Party secretary.

Among the 10 legal institutes newly joining the hub are law, arbitration, notarization and legal science and technology firms. Their businesses include foreign legal services, intellectual property protection and high-end legal training.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Yangtze River
Hongqiao
Minhang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     