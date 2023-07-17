Legal hub launches comprehensive service center

With the new center, the Hongqiao International Central Legal Hub now offers one-stop online and offline administrative services to the legal institutes within the hub.

The Hongqiao International Central Legal Hub in Minhang District launched its comprehensive service center on June 28. The hub now houses 52 legal institutes, as 10 firms contracted landing intentions during the launch ceremony.

The 3.7-square-kilometer legal hub is situated inside the Hongqiao International Central Business District.

Its comprehensive service center will offer one-stop online and offline administrative services to the legal institutes within the hub, as well as serve as a legal service platform to all kinds of companies in the CBD.

"The central legal hub is a key measure in carrying out the national governance thought of 'rule by law' and an action to serve the national strategies of Yangtze River Delta integrated development plan and the Hongqiao International Hub construction plan," said Wu Jianyong, head of Shanghai Bureau of Justice.

Starting from 2023, the Hongqiao International Central Business District has been promoting its deep integration of business, exhibitions and conventions, traffic and science innovation.

In the first five months of this year, the CBD achieved a 45.3 percent year-on-year increase in tax revenue, according to the Hongqiao international CBD management committee.

"The Hongqiao International Central Legal Hub will aim to become a cluster of high-end legal institutes, a favorable choice for business arbitration among clients, as well as a model in intellectual property protection," said Chen Yujian, Minhang's Party secretary.

Among the 10 legal institutes newly joining the hub are law, arbitration, notarization and legal science and technology firms. Their businesses include foreign legal services, intellectual property protection and high-end legal training.





