New exhibition offers a glimpse into women's lifestyle in Qing Dynasty

The recent exhibition "Shanghai Genre Painting" at the Minhang District Library is offering a rare glimpse into the life and times of Shanghai women during the late Qing Dynasty (1644-1911).

It highlights the impact of Western social development on women throughout the period.

The exhibition will run through July 31, and showcases copies of more than 40 pictorial paintings by Shanghai-style painter Wu Youru. The majority of the work was created by the artist for his Fei Ying Ge Pictorial, a popular news pictorial in the late Qing Dynasty.

Wu was the chief artist in Dian Shi Zhai Pictorial, founded by British merchant Ernest Major in 1884. Wu later quit, and in 1890 set up his own Fei Ying Ge Pictorial.

Both of the pictorials were popular in Shanghai in late Qing. They adopted traditional Chinese painting skills, woodcut print techniques, as well as perspective and anatomy knowledge from Western painting, to portray figures and settings.

Narration took the place of lyricism to become the tone of the pictorial paintings.

Dian Shi Zhai Pictorial included diverse topics such as pain from war, civilian stories, folk stories, world news and foreign cultures. In particular, it introduced Western sci-tech advancements such as trains, warships, cannons, bicycles, telephones, lights and telescopes.

Fei Ying Ge Pictorial carried on the trend of its predecessor to introduce novel sci-tech and cultural aspects from the West to its readers. One of its highlights is the cover picture portraying Shanghai ladies in their colorful lifestyle, doing make-up, playing chess, admiring flowers, feeding silkworms or playing dominos.

The Fei Ying Ge Pictorial stopped its circulation in 1894, and the Dian Shi Zhai Pictorial ceased its publishing in 1898.

Cascade of hair

Riding on a rickshaw

Climbing high places

Setting off firecrackers

Going for a drive in the sun

Exhibition info:

Date: Through July 31

Venue: Minhang District Library

Address: 85 Mingdu Rd

名都路85号