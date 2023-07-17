﻿
Feature / District

Flood control measures to tackle waterlogging

Minhang District has taken a series of flood control measures to deal with waterlogging during the flood season.
Minhang District's flood control office has taken measures to prevent waterlogging or inundation during the June-September flood season.

Before the flood season, the district conducted a two-month risk screening and allocated flood prevention items for critical infrastructure projects that will continue uninterrupted.

"Our village-town-district three-level water control system will ensure that all subdistricts, towns and 70 percent of Minhang's villages are fully prepared for the flood season this year with their water protection mechanics, plans, commodities storage, rescuing teams and shelters," said Lu Binwen, head of Minhang Water Authority.

"All villages will meet the standards next year," Lu added.

The district has integrated a forced and self-drainage system. Excess water will run back to rivers, lakes and seas by self-drainage or forced drainage.

By 2022, the district had constructed 38 forced drainage systems, each serving around 2–3 square kilometers.

A high-quality forced drainage system alleviated the significant waterlogging at Xinzhuang Metro Station's South Square during torrential rains.

Drainage work is underway on Yaohong Road.

"When its drainage system is completed, it will be able to cope with heavy rainfall for the next five years," Lu said.

By 2025, the district will complete six forced drainage systems for its Jiuxing, Punan, Kunyang, Huajiang, Fanxing and Jingchuan pumping stations. Water pumps and dams are critical flood-prevention infrastructure.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
