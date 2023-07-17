﻿
Feature / District

Minhang to build more pocket parks to increase greenery

﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang Cui Songge
  18:04 UTC+8, 2023-07-17       0
Minhang boasts a number of 122 pocket parks at present and the district will build a further 30 such parks this year.
﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang Cui Songge
  18:04 UTC+8, 2023-07-17       0
Minhang to build more pocket parks to increase greenery
Ti Gong

A pocket park in Minhang

Minhang boasts 122 pocket parks at present and the district will build a further 30 such parks this year, according to the district landscaping and city appearance administrative bureau.

By the end of 2022, the forest coverage rate of Minhang had reached 18.8 percent, with its greenery coverage exceeding 10,000 hectares and the number of parks of different kinds reaching 193.

"The district is developing tremendously fast economically and socially, resulting in scarce land resources," said Shen Jun, head of Minhang District Landscaping and City Appearance Administrative Bureau.

"An increase of 0.1 percentage in the forest coverage rate means all walks of society will strenuously increase the forest land by 37.3 hectares," Shen added.

"Therefore, we've decided to make use of those bits and pieces of greenery spaces along streets."

Pocket parks, with a service radius of 500 meters, provide both leisure and exercise functions.

"They are making a facelift upon the natural environment while providing more greenery spaces for residents to take a rest and have fun," Shen said.

The pocket parks in the district are usually situated near commercial blocks, cultural venues and residential areas. Thirty more will be constructed by the end of October.

"We try to build the pocket parks alongside vibrant commercial blocks, neighborhoods, campuses, industrial parks and countryside, to make the city look like a big park. Meanwhile, we are also constructing themed pocket parks with more service functions like sports, culture, law, science popularization and tourism, in addition to their entertainment and leisure functions," Shen added.

Starting from 2015, the district has also been improving its riverfront and community greenery spaces.

By the end of 2022, the district had added 267 kilometers of greenery belts.

It will build a further 30 kilometers of greenery belts, according to the district landscaping and city appearance administrative bureau.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Minhang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     