Feature / District

Construction on 'efficient' building begins

Work on Shanghai's largest single “nearly zero-energy building” began in Jiading District on June 28.
Yu Chao

The NZEB project marks a major step toward sustainable and energy-efficient development in Jiading.

Construction on Shanghai’s largest single “nearly zero-energy building” began in Jiading District on June 28.

A NZEB is defined as “a building with very high energy performance,” where the “nearly zero or very low amount of energy required should be extensively covered by renewable sources produced on-site or nearby.”

Located in Jiading New City’s Jiabao Smart Bay Future City Practice Zone with a total construction area exceeding 50,000 square meters, the 600-million-yuan (US$83 million) project is part of the chip design industrial park.

It will be developed into offices for research and development purposes mainly for innovative high-tech enterprises with great growth potential upon its completion, scheduled in 2025.

As one of the 10 demonstration zones in Shanghai’s five new cities, namely Jiading, Qingpu, Songjiang, Fengxian and Nanhui, the Jiabao Smart Bay Future City Practice Zone is a benchmark project in Jiading which will be developed into a smart and sustainable community.

With a planned area of around 6 square kilometers including 5 square kilometers of forests and waterways, Jiabao Smart Bay will comprise three themed parks for chip design, intelligent connected vehicles, and semi-conductor equipment and material industries. All will be built with the aim to empower the innovation and development of science and technology enterprises.

A smart transport demonstration zone featuring a city-level intelligent road transport system will also be built in the bay, officials said at the ground-breaking ceremony of the NZEB project.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Fengxian
Songjiang
Special Reports
Follow Us

