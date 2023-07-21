Jiading hosts students for summer classes

College student volunteers have also been invited to design arrangements for some summer classes, leveraging on their own majors.

Jiading has set up 37 summer classes for primary school students this year.

At the summer class sponsored by the China Electronics Technology Group Corp, an immersive science course on drones satisfied children’s curiosity.

Xi Rou

In addition to a rich introduction to drone knowledge and physical demonstrations, researchers also took children outdoors to demonstrate drone control on a testing ground.

“Sir, what is this eye mask used for?” asked one of the kids.

“The racing drone demonstrated today flies at a high speed and may have blind spots. Eye masks can transmit real-time images captured by drones,” replied the instructor.

The drone quickly shuttled between the trees, hovering high and low in the air, with a set of smooth and flowing operations that drew the children’s admiration.

“The FPV (first person view) drone is very cool, very futuristic, and its parts are very complex,” said Shi Jiaye, who was very excited at participating in the activity. “It involves advanced technology.”

As a class characterized by scientific research, the summer school sponsored by CETC also offers activities such as workshops and science courses on major industrial technologies and equipment.

“Our summer school curriculum this year is designed with scientific and technological elements being the main focus,” said Chen Xiaomin, secretary of the Youth League of the digital technology arm of CETC. “In addition, we will also carry out some art and sports courses as a balance.”

Elsewhere at the Jiading Town Community Cultural Activity Center, children received instruction on how to do mabu, or “horse stance,” as well as other basics of Chinese martial arts.

Xi Rou

“I think it’s very useful to learn martial arts,” said Xu Yuhang, a third grader, confidently. “I usually like to do push-ups at home. I hope I can build muscle this summer.”

College student volunteers have also been invited to design arrangements for some summer classes, leveraging on their own majors.

Ye Fangyu, who majored in primary education in the Tianhua College of Shanghai Normal University, said: “We have brought interesting story books including English picture books and scientific experiments to the class, hoping to enrich children’s summer vacation.”