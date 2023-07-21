Jiading tops medal tally in vocational skills contest

Shanghai Skills 2023, a two-month competition which concluded on June 21, attracted 1,122 contestants to compete in 109 skill categories.

Jiading District topped the medal tally with 19 gold, 17 silver and 10 bronze medals in Shanghai’s first comprehensive vocational skills competition, ranking first among its counterparts around the city.



The Shanghai Skills 2023, a two-month competition which concluded on June 21 at the Shanghai Automobile Exhibition Center in Jiading, attracted 1,122 contestants — skilled workers, staffers and students aged 16 to 60 — to compete in 109 skill categories, ranging from traditional skills such as carpentry and floristry to new technical skills.

It also included all 63 skills which will feature at the 47th WorldSkills Competition taking place next year in Lyon, France.

In total, 131 competitors took gold medals, 129 won silver and 96 bronze, with another 166 being awarded medallions of excellence.

Jiading, as the main venue of this year’s competition, hosted the competition for 37 skill categories.

Ninety-nine contestants representing the suburban district showed off their talents in 67 skills.

The biennial competition, launched by the Shanghai government to foster skills development and promote public respect for craftsmanship, will be hosted in Qingpu District in 2025.