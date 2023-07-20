Discarded auto parts 'transformed' into giant anime figurine

Shanghai Xin'ao, an auto servicing company, has been transforming old, discarded auto components into a colossal 2-meter-high Transformer!

Liu Xinyu

Are there any other options for discarded auto parts other than the landfill? Shanghai Xin’ao, an auto service store on Hengfei Road in Waigang Town, has found a better use for them: they can be collected to create a 2-meter-high Transformer in real life!

The store’s owner, Zhu Liangping, has worked in the auto repair industry since he completed military service.

At 40, he has a wealth of technical experience, which gives him the liberty to realize his whims.

Zhu got the idea of a Transformer while conversing with Zhang Yesheng, a sheet metal specialist at the store. The two of them pursued the concept, collecting broken auto parts to construct the famous anime figure.

The giant Transformer was soon constructed from more than 10 different types of recycled automotive parts. It became the auto service store’s icon, attracting the attention of all clients who came to wash and repair their vehicles.

Zhu said the Transformer was designed and built using the characteristics of the material. The two designers chose to construct the Transformer’s body from front fenders, arms and legs from shock absorbers, and shoulders from gearboxes.

Finally, the piece was hand-welded and spray-painted to get a consistent color. The two skilled technicians then painted the Transformer in yellow, pink and green, creating an eye-catching “landmark” that no one would pass by.

In addition to the Transformer, they created a coffee table out of a discarded engine. Ding Qiaozhen, a store employee, said, “This is an extremely interesting creation that not only fits in with the store’s industrial décor, but is also a clear sign showing what our business is about.”

“We’ll definitely try more things in the future,” Zhu said.