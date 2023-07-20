﻿
Lu Yanshao's inkwash paintings light up Chenjiashan Park

The works of Lu Yanshao, who excelled at painting landscapes with imposing mountains, large expanses of water, and brisk clouds, are on display at Chenjiashan Park.
An exhibition of freehand inkwash paintings by Lu Yanshao (1909–93) is on display in Chenjiashan Park.

Lu, who was born in Jiading’s Nanxiang Town, was an innovative Chinese landscape painter of the 20th century. The artist excelled at painting landscapes with imposing mountains, large expanses of water and brisk clouds.

He produced a huge quantity of work. They were brilliant in their genres and subject matter. His most characteristic paintings are of plums in bloom, but his works also include lotus, orchids, and bamboo, as well as fruit and vegetables.

Lu’s vibrant and delicate rendering of vivid lotus flowers and buds, with petals interspersed with leaves, conjures up images of a wonderfully layered scene.

Lu Yanshao was a Chinese landscape painter known for his use of bold brushstrokes.

Exhibition Info：

Date: Through October 8 (closed on Mondays), 10am-4:30pm

Venue: Chenjiashan Park

Address: 860 Pingcheng Rd

