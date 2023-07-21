Old phone booths getting a new designer look

Jiading District has begun to refurbish outdated phone booths into fashionable half-enclosed public phone kiosks as part of measures to assist the district's seniors.

The new digital telephone booths at 604 Dazhi Road in Malu Town, 733 Xinhou Road in Zhenxin Subdistrict and 888 Baoxiang Road in Nanxiang Town have high-definition screens and smart cameras. It provides three-minute free domestic calls, free mobile phone charging, and community canteen and bus stop information.

After scanning their faces or entering their phone numbers, users can also use it for one-click taxi-hailing services.

Elders can call 114 for guidance on the latest elderly medical care and other policies. By calling 12345, the deaf and mute can request sign language service through the screen.

According to a government plan, Shanghai Telecom will remodel 1,000 outdated telephone booths in the city into senior-friendly digital phone kiosks by 2025, with 500 expected to be ready by the end of this year.