﻿
Feature / District

Old phone booths getting a new designer look

Staff Reporters
  09:00 UTC+8, 2023-07-24       0
Jiading District has begun to refurbish outdated phone booths into fashionable half-enclosed public phone kiosks as part of measures to assist the district's seniors.
Staff Reporters
  09:00 UTC+8, 2023-07-24       0

Old telephone booths in Jiading District has been renovated into trendy public phone kiosks as part of a smart city project that is expected to benefit seniors who don’t own mobile phones.

The new digital telephone booths at 604 Dazhi Road in Malu Town, 733 Xinhou Road in Zhenxin Subdistrict and 888 Baoxiang Road in Nanxiang Town have high-definition screens and smart cameras. It provides three-minute free domestic calls, free mobile phone charging, and community canteen and bus stop information.

Old phone booths getting a new designer look
Yang Yujie

A newly-remodeled phone booth in Jiading District

After scanning their faces or entering their phone numbers, users can also use it for one-click taxi-hailing services.

Elders can call 114 for guidance on the latest elderly medical care and other policies. By calling 12345, the deaf and mute can request sign language service through the screen.

According to a government plan, Shanghai Telecom will remodel 1,000 outdated telephone booths in the city into senior-friendly digital phone kiosks by 2025, with 500 expected to be ready by the end of this year.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     