Lotus banquet offers feast for the eyes and taste buds

Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  09:00 UTC+8, 2023-07-24
With the opening of the 10th lotus and water lilies festival in Guyi Garden, a lotus banquet has been launched as well to allow the public to savor the summer delicacies.
Li Lanyu

The dish is divided into mouthful-sized spoons in the shape of lotus petals.

Lotus, a majestic flower that is in full bloom this season, can not only be appreciated but also tasted. With the opening of the 10th lotus and water lilies festival in the Guyi Garden, a lotus banquet has been launched again to allow the public to savor the summer delicacies.

This year’s lotus banquet comprises eight cold dishes, 12 hot dishes and two dim sum, using all parts of the plants including its roots, leaves, flowers and seeds, an upgrade from the previous version which focused mainly on the food resembling the blossoms.

One dish is made by using newly sprouted lotus leaves, which are deep-fried with diced lotus roots and shrimp meat wrapped inside.

Another dish features the lotus flower petals, which are dipped in a thin layer of batter and then fried. Customers are likely to be impressed by both the crispy texture and the beautiful plate setting.

Lotus banquet offers feast for the eyes and taste buds
Li Lanyu

Fried lotus flower petals

The three-color xiaolongbao, or small steamed buns, are another highlight of the lotus feast. Stuffed with pork meat and lotus root, the buns, with red representing the petals, white the roots and green the leaves, plus 18 folds on top, offer a feast for both the eyes and the taste buds.

Lotus banquet offers feast for the eyes and taste buds
Li Lanyu

Three-color xiaolongbao stuffed with pork meat and lotus root

“We had been working for nearly one month on this year’s menu of the lotus banquet,” said Zhang Yukang, executive chef of the Guyi Garden Restaurant. “By using seasonal ingredients and exquisite utensils, every dish in the feast is presented with distinctive lotus elements.”

Bookings need to be made at least one day prior to a visit at 59124222.

