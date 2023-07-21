Jiading Hydrogen Port, Chungnam Techno Park ink hydrogen deal

The Jiading Hydrogen Port signed a cooperation agreement with South Korea’s Chungnam Techno Park in Anting Town on July 3.

Under the agreement, the two sides will form a mechanism for cooperation in the hydrogen industry, which will include information sharing, personnel communication and establishing platforms for enterprise cooperation. They will also send officials, entrepreneurs, technicians and experts to each other’s hydrogen forums and explore opportunities for cross-border investment by hydrogen enterprises from both sides.

Set up in Anting in 2019, the Jiading Hydrogen Port has evolved into a major hydrogen energy vehicle industrial cluster in China with a number of renowned industry players from both home and abroad, including the Shanghai Hydrogen Propulsion Technology Co Ltd, Kensino, Toyota and Ballard Power System Inc of Canada operating there.

In 2022, the hydrogen port registered 9.2 billion yuan (US$1.3 billion) in revenue and 8.9 billion yuan in industrial output.

Chungcheongnam-do Province is home to a number of leading hydrogen energy companies.