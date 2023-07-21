Border villages in Jiading and Jiangsu forge closer ties

Jiading has explored new approaches to forge closer ties with neighboring communities in Jiangsu Province, to accelerate rural revitalization in the Yangtze River Delta region.

Jiading has been exploring new approaches in recent years to forge closer ties with neighboring communities in Jiangsu Province, as the suburban district focuses on increasing rural revitalization in the Yangtze River Delta region through integrated development.

A senior-citizen activity center in Xinnong Village of Taicang, Jiangsu Province, has been recently remodelled into a mini-Party construction service center, providing a space for learning, rest and communication for Party members, residents and tourists from Xinnong, as well as Gelong Village in Jiading.

“By building the service center on the border, we have combined forces of both villages and further paved the way for deeper cooperation between the two areas for rural revitalization,” said Gao Zhigang, deputy Party secretary of Gelong Village.

Elsewhere in March, a similar Party construction service center was put into use in Liunan Village of Taicang, which neighbors Maoqiao Village in Jiading. The center also serves as a joint Party-building practice base, and an exhibition hall where the development of the two neighboring villages is showcased.

According to the government initiative, service centers on provincial borders are built with the aim of enhancing the rural environment, stimulating rural industries, cultivating rural cultures, ensuring happy lives for rural people, and promoting synchronized development in rural areas.

In rice paddies sitting along the border of Gelong and Xinnong villages, farmer Zhang Guoqing from Gelong Village has recently planted rice seedlings using mechanical equipment, which was impossible before mainly due to the fragmented plots of land in the area.

“Large-sized fields are much easier to plough and sow as machines can be deployed to help,” Zhang said.

Prior to the introduction of a land exchange program initiated by the two villages, farming plots along the border were divided into many small pieces, mainly because of the provincial borders as well as the construction of the Shanghai-Suzhou-Nantong high-speed railway, which cuts through the area. As the two villages increased their cooperation, they worked out a scheme to exchange small land plots to make larger fields so that work efficiency and the agricultural output has been raised for farmers on both sides.

A 1,200-mu (80-hectare) integrated development zone on provincial borders combining agricultural, cultural and tourism resources is to be built, with Yunong Manor, a planting base spanning Maoqiao Village in Jiading and Liunan Village in Taicang, being the core of the project.

Under the plan, the project will comprise large-scale farming, sightseeing, science popularization and education, and offer leisure and experiential activities.

The development of minsu (the Chinese version of Bed & Breakfasts) and new emerging businesses in the agricultural, cultural and tourism industries, such as livestreaming, will be promoted in bordering areas to make the zone a demonstration project for rural revitalization in the Yangtze River Delta region, according to Hu Bihui, Party secretary of Maoqiao Village.