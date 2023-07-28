Shanghai's island district upgrades ecological development

Chongming District has put forth a comprehensive plan to develop its ecological environment in industries spanning tourism, agriculture, innovation and ecological protection.

Ti Gong

Chongming is on its way to building a world-class ecological island district. To reach the goal, it has implemented a three-year action plan to build an ecological island, and continuously strengthen the ecological governance in areas such as water, soil, forest and air.

Chongming adheres to green development, and protect the ecological environment like the eyes, said Miao Jing, Party secretary of Chongming.

"We will enhance the ecological protection of the Yangtze River, raise the standards of flood control around the islands, deepen the 10-year ban on fishing in the Yangtze River and key water areas in the Yangtze River Basin. The application of Chongming Dongtan Bird National Nature Reserve as a World Natural Heritage site is also underway," Miao said.

At the same time, Chongming is accelerating the transition into a carbon neutrality demonstration zone, carrying out an ecological product value (GEP), and refining carbon emission management.

"We hope the growth of Chongming's GEP will exceed its gross regional product," said Zhang Lixin, director of the Chongming District Development and Reform Commission, at a news briefing on Friday.

The Shanghai Changxing Carbon Neutralization Innovation Industrial Park has been set up, and the 100,000-ton coal-fired gas turbine full-cycle carbon dioxide capture and utilization (CCUS) innovation demonstration project of Changxing Island Power Plant was officially put into operation, while the domestic waste recycling utilization rate of Chongming has reached 42.2 percent.

In Chongming, the proportion of new-energy power generation has reached 31 percent.

New-energy buses and taxis have achieved full coverage in the district. The first domestic alternative fuel vehicle passenger ferry has also been put into operation.

Chongming vigorously develops smart agriculture, and continues to optimize the supply of high-quality homestays, ecological cultural tourism, sports events and other ecological products. It is also part of the integrated development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt and the Yangtze River Delta region, according to Li Jun, director of Chongming District.