Rapid inspections ensure freshness of aquatic products at Changxing

Chongming Border Inspection Station staff and the port unit board as ships dock at Changxing Hengsha Fishing Port to handle entry procedures and ensure unloading starts quickly.

A foreign ship carrying 84 tons of fresh king crabs docked at the Changxing Hengsha Fishing Port recently. A tower crane lifted crates of king crabs and unloaded them on the wharves. As soon as the crabs were unloaded, workers quickly packed them at the port, and loaded them onto transport.

Before anything was unloaded, staff from the Chongming Entry and Exit Border Inspection Station handled the entry inspection of the ship and crew at the dock site to ensure that the unloading could start as quickly as possible.

"We have opened a 'green channel' for the entry of marine aquatic products, allowing companies to declare in advance," said Tu Qiangqiang, office chief of the Chongming station.

"After the ships arrive at the port, they complete all border inspection procedures as soon as possible."

The rapid process has saved more time for the freshness of aquatic products, guaranteeing immediate delivery.

As of the end of June, the Changxing Hengsha Fishing Port, the largest seafood trading and temporary breeding center in Shanghai, had docked 24 foreign fishing boats this year, exceeding the total of the last two years.