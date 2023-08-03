﻿
Feature / District

Rapid inspections ensure freshness of aquatic products at Changxing

﻿ Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  15:18 UTC+8, 2023-08-04       0
Chongming Border Inspection Station staff and the port unit board as ships dock at Changxing Hengsha Fishing Port to handle entry procedures and ensure unloading starts quickly.
﻿ Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  15:18 UTC+8, 2023-08-04       0
Rapid inspections ensure freshness of aquatic products at Changxing

A foreign ship carrying 84 tons of fresh king crabs docked at the Changxing Hengsha Fishing Port recently. A tower crane lifted crates of king crabs and unloaded them on the wharves. As soon as the crabs were unloaded, workers quickly packed them at the port, and loaded them onto transport.

Before anything was unloaded, staff from the Chongming Entry and Exit Border Inspection Station handled the entry inspection of the ship and crew at the dock site to ensure that the unloading could start as quickly as possible.

"We have opened a 'green channel' for the entry of marine aquatic products, allowing companies to declare in advance," said Tu Qiangqiang, office chief of the Chongming station.

"After the ships arrive at the port, they complete all border inspection procedures as soon as possible."

The rapid process has saved more time for the freshness of aquatic products, guaranteeing immediate delivery.

As of the end of June, the Changxing Hengsha Fishing Port, the largest seafood trading and temporary breeding center in Shanghai, had docked 24 foreign fishing boats this year, exceeding the total of the last two years.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     