Quick and easy recipe to make famous pickles

The Jiuting pickles, originating in Jiuting Town, is known for its refreshing flavor with a lingering aftertaste, which has a high reputation in Shanghai. Using traditional techniques, the pickles features its special orchid fragrance and crispy bites.

To make homemade Jiuting pickles, the main ingredients are the vegetables you want to pickle, and soy sauce, Sichuan peppercorns, star anise, laurel leaves, cinnamon, chili, garlic slices, ginger slices, and white wine.

Firstly, wash and cut the vegetables into strips or chunks, mix with salt and pickle for half a day. After washing off excess water, dry the vegetables until soft. This process takes approximately two days with good sunlight and wind.

Secondly, cook the soy sauce, Sichuan peppercorns, laurel leaves, star anise, cinnamon, and chili together. Wait until they cool down.

Thirdly, wash and sterilize a glass jar, place the vegetables and garlic and ginger slices inside. Add a little white wine, heat up oil in a pan, and pour it into the jar after it cools down. Seal the jar and shake it every day.

It's ready to serve on the table after about a month, until the vegetables are pickled fully. They can be stored in the fridge or eaten directly with clean and dry chopsticks, avoiding any water on them.