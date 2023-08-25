﻿
Feature / District

Embarking on an artistic journey with unwavering commitment and zeal

Jiang Mengyu
  09:00 UTC+8, 2023-08-28
Shanghai Jiading No. 1 High School graduate Luo Shaoyuan was accepted to Tongji University for her creative talent. Her story serves as a beacon of hope for aspiring youngsters.
Luo Shaoyuan is a major of art and design at Tongji University.

Luo Shaoyuan is a shining light in a society where dedication and passion are intertwined.

A graduate of Shanghai Jiading No. 1 High School, Luo has demonstrated the power of combining natural talent with unrelenting commitment.

Her outstanding academic standing and creative accomplishments helped her gain admission to Tongji University majoring in art and design, which has long held the top spot in Asia in the QS World University Rankings by Subject and is a popular choice among students studying the arts.

Luo has always had a passion for the arts. Her creative output beautifully captures the vivid landscapes in her thoughts. Intricately painting portraits of her friends and decorating the classroom’s blackboards with her works, Luo’s artwork demonstrates her insight and natural creativity.

Luo’s portrait of Zhou Lijuan depicts exaggerated features and a whimsical, cartoonish style.

Zhou Lijuan, her teacher, remembers lovingly how Luo’s artwork once turned her into a lifelike comic figure.

This unique perspective stems from an inherent gift, as Luo’s keen eyes consistently see beauty in the ordinary.

Zhou says Luo is a spirited individual who has consistently been praised for her talent and has earned numerous awards.

However, there are obstacles on the path to artistic brilliance. In the field of art, there are many naturally gifted individuals and those who have received formal training from a young age.

Luo didn’t have an advantage in the competitive field of art examinations.

“When I see formidable opponents online or during mock exams, I do feel pressure,” admits Luo.

With resilience in her heart, she weathered moments of doubt and pressure, using them as stepping stones toward her aspirations.

She developed the habit of painting for more than 10 hours every day. She kept a straight face, though, and worked quietly to hone her abilities.

When experiencing a creative block, Luo would struggle for days to create the desired image.

To overcome this, she would repeatedly analyze the strengths of different artworks and review their creation processes.

She eagerly absorbs references from various sources, consults her peers and teachers, and retains all of the advice they give her.

She ultimately achieved a breakthrough in her abilities after gaining knowledge and honing them day by day, breaking through her creative limitations.

As she embarks on her next chapter at Tongji University, Luo’s story serves as a beacon of hope for aspiring youngsters.

﻿
