Tongji graduate dares to take unconventional route

Wang Ziyi, a Tongji University graduate, has taken the uncommon volunteering route as a teacher in Yunnan Province to share his skills and experiences with rural children.

Jiang Lei

Wang Ziyi stands out as a shining example of unwavering integrity and steadfast dedication.



Wang, who majored in traffic engineering at Tongji University, has taken the unconventional route by accepting a teaching assignment in Yuanmou, southwest Yunnan Province, for a year before continuing his postgraduate education, in contrast to most of his peer graduates.

Wang was among the 16 students from over 80 contenders who made it after two rounds of competitions in the university’s volunteer teaching mission.

He will return to Tongji University to finish his postgraduate studies after the volunteer program is over. He intends to spend a year teaching rural youngsters and sharing his knowledge, experiences and values with them.

Wang has his own motivations for being a teacher. His search for genuine experiences extends beyond textbooks.

Earlier this year, after Suzhou Metro Line 11 connected with Shanghai Metro Line 11 at Huaqiao Station, he went on a 200-kilometer subway journey between Dishui Lake in the Lingang New Area and Taihu Lake in Suzhou, immersing himself in the scenery along the way.

This thirst for genuine encounters is reflected in his decision to teach in China’s unfamiliar western regions. He wants to not only contribute but also learn about the rich local cultures.

Wang has always been ardently committed to public welfare. He became an enthusiastic participant in numerous disease prevention programs after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With recognition and encouragement from others, I feel meaningful for what I did to help people in need,” he said.