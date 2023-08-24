﻿
Feature / District

Jiading signs investment intention agreement with leading UK company

﻿ Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  09:00 UTC+8, 2023-08-28       0
At the “Invest in Shanghai, Share the Future” campaign in London, Shanghai Vice Mayor Xie Dong said the city is a window for communication between China and the UK.
﻿ Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  09:00 UTC+8, 2023-08-28       0

The Jiading District government signed an investment intention agreement with British company Johnson Matthey Group on July 11 in London. Johnson Matthey is a global leader in sustainable technologies.

The catalyst-coated membrane — “fuel cell chip” production line project in Jiading involves approximately 1 billion yuan (US$138 million), and the completion of the project will greatly improve the technological iteration speed of hydrogen fuel cells.

At the “Invest in Shanghai, Share the Future” Overseas Promotion Campaign (London, UK), Shanghai Vice Mayor Xie Dong said that Shanghai is a window for communication between China and the United Kingdom.

The city is not only one of the preferred destinations for British enterprises to invest in China, but also a “bridgehead” for Chinese enterprises to enter the UK market.

In 2022, the total import and export value between Shanghai and the UK was US$24.21 billion. As of the end of 2022, UK’s actual investment in Shanghai was US$3.8 billion, while investment by Shanghai enterprises in the UK totaled US$4.76 billion.

Shanghai and London, as the two important international financial centers on the Eurasian continent, have extensive and in-depth financial exchanges, and the interconnection of financial markets between the two cities has continuously made new breakthroughs.

Jiading District Director Gao Xiang said that Jiading boasts the largest scale, highest research and development capability, and most complete industrial chain in the auto industry among its domestic peers.

As a result, the district has attracted more than 4,300 enterprises involved in the auto industrial chain as well as eight of the top 10 global automobile parts enterprises.

It has gathered 72,500 automotive professionals, and holds annual events such as the World Intelligent Connected Vehicle Conference, the F1 China Grand Prix and the World Cup Automotive Grand Prix.

From July 16 through 21, Lu Fangzhou, Party secretary of Jiading, led a team to visit enterprises in Paris, France as well as Wolfsburg, Ludenscheid and Hannover, Germany in order to promote the landing of new investments and accelerate the progress of existing projects.

This visit was one of the government’s latest efforts to further enhance foreign investment confidence and seek new opportunities for strategic cooperation.

At present, there are more than 4,300 foreign-invested enterprises, 26 regional headquarters of multinational corporations, and 43 foreign-funded research and development centers in Jiading. In 2022, the district’s import and export value reached 165.73 billion yuan, a year on year increase of 6.8 percent.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     