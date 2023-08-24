Jiading signs investment intention agreement with leading UK company

At the “Invest in Shanghai, Share the Future” campaign in London, Shanghai Vice Mayor Xie Dong said the city is a window for communication between China and the UK.

The Jiading District government signed an investment intention agreement with British company Johnson Matthey Group on July 11 in London. Johnson Matthey is a global leader in sustainable technologies.



The catalyst-coated membrane — “fuel cell chip” production line project in Jiading involves approximately 1 billion yuan (US$138 million), and the completion of the project will greatly improve the technological iteration speed of hydrogen fuel cells.

The city is not only one of the preferred destinations for British enterprises to invest in China, but also a “bridgehead” for Chinese enterprises to enter the UK market.

In 2022, the total import and export value between Shanghai and the UK was US$24.21 billion. As of the end of 2022, UK’s actual investment in Shanghai was US$3.8 billion, while investment by Shanghai enterprises in the UK totaled US$4.76 billion.

Shanghai and London, as the two important international financial centers on the Eurasian continent, have extensive and in-depth financial exchanges, and the interconnection of financial markets between the two cities has continuously made new breakthroughs.

Jiading District Director Gao Xiang said that Jiading boasts the largest scale, highest research and development capability, and most complete industrial chain in the auto industry among its domestic peers.

As a result, the district has attracted more than 4,300 enterprises involved in the auto industrial chain as well as eight of the top 10 global automobile parts enterprises.

It has gathered 72,500 automotive professionals, and holds annual events such as the World Intelligent Connected Vehicle Conference, the F1 China Grand Prix and the World Cup Automotive Grand Prix.

From July 16 through 21, Lu Fangzhou, Party secretary of Jiading, led a team to visit enterprises in Paris, France as well as Wolfsburg, Ludenscheid and Hannover, Germany in order to promote the landing of new investments and accelerate the progress of existing projects.

This visit was one of the government’s latest efforts to further enhance foreign investment confidence and seek new opportunities for strategic cooperation.

At present, there are more than 4,300 foreign-invested enterprises, 26 regional headquarters of multinational corporations, and 43 foreign-funded research and development centers in Jiading. In 2022, the district’s import and export value reached 165.73 billion yuan, a year on year increase of 6.8 percent.