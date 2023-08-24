Jiading offers bursts of color to celebrate summer

The use of an electric and particularly bold color palette often gives people a magical sense of pleasure by lifting their spirits, which is perfect for the summer in Jiading.

Dopamine colors, or colorful and happiness-inducing hues, are becoming increasingly popular. The use of an electric and particularly bold color palette often gives people a magical sense of pleasure by lifting their spirits, which is perfect for the summer in Jiading.

Healing Green

The Xiangyue Huating Resort Theme Park in Lianyi Village, Huating Town, features an amusement park covering 5,600 square meters.



There are many kinds of recreational activities available, including climbing, slides, swings, ropes, and sand pools, allowing visitors to leave behind the hustle and bustle of city life, get close to nature, and enjoy outdoor sports.

The amusement park is a perfect photo site for Instagram shots as it has adopted bright colors, conveying a vibrant and energetic atmosphere, which not only imparts visual impact to visitors but also maintains a sense of fashion.

Address: 518 Shuangzhu Highway

Energetic Yellow

Jinsha Park in Zhenxin Community boasts a brightly colored children’s playground.



The amusement zone, with facilities such as spring chairs and slides, is not only a great place for children to play but also a good place for adults to take photos.

The amusement park, shaded by green trees, provides an ideal option to cool off and rest.

Address: 69 Fengzhuang Road

Fresh Blue

The athletic track at InCity Mega Mall looks freshly blue.



In the morning or evening, you can unwind by either taking a walk, jogging or running in this refreshing environment decorated with dopamine colors.

Address: 2299 Chenxiang Highway (6F, InCity Mega Mall)

Sapphire Blue

Summer is warm and colorful, and so is the children's corner near the Yuanxiang Lake. The kids' activity zone is equipped with plastic grounds of different hues of blue, adorned with interactive fountains, trails, slides, swings, and other entertainment facilities, making it reminiscent of a blue ocean.



Every evening, the children's corner attracts a crowd of visitors, with kids having fun chasing after each other, and parents also enjoying a wonderful bonding time.

Address: Yuanxiang Lake (at the intersection of Huyi Highway and Baiyin Road)

Warm Orange

The Confucius Cultural Park features a series of public cultural spaces with distinct themes and unique designs.



The park is decorated with its main color of cheerful and bright orange, and the theme exhibition area uses vertical landscapes, art sculptures, video animations, and other forms to vividly tell the stories of Confucius and his disciples.

On a splendid summer day, you can visit the Confucius Cultural Park and have an immersive experience with a fusion of tradition and modernity.

Address: Along the walkway of the Huancheng River

Woody Orange

The Home Study on Hengrong Road is a quiet reading space filled with the aroma of coffee.



By just ordering a cup of coffee and picking a book, you can enjoy a fulfilling and enjoyable summer afternoon.

The overall decoration style of the study is fresh and comfortable, mainly in orange wood, with a large number of green and floral decorations. Carefully selected books are placed on bookshelves, providing readers with a natural and elegant reading environment.

Address: 2F, 386 Hengrong Road



Antique Red

The former residence of Yin Youmo, one of Jiading's early entrepreneurs, is located in the old town of Loutang in the Jiading Industrial Zone.

Built in the late Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), the antique-red mansion is temporarily closed to the public. However, those who want to experience the charm of ancient architecture can visit his younger brother's nearby residence instead, which shares similar architectural styles.

The former residence of Yin Yougui, situated at 282 Nanxin Road, covers 409 square meters.

The residence, built during the early Republic of China (1912-1949) period, was renovated last year into a Home Study, keeping many of the structure’s original architectural features, including the entrance hall, the door of etiquette between the front yard and main hall, and the courtyard.

Featuring the traditional Jiangnan (the areas south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) style, it is furnished with a collection of about 2,000 books.

Address: 282 Nanxin Road

Delicate Pink

There is a small pink-colored shop in the central square of Anting New Town, with an eye-catching exterior color, exquisite interior decorations, colorful wall paintings, and a dopamine-colored wall light.



Walking into the store, which is filled with romantic pink, customers may feel themselves to be falling into a fairy tale world.

The store owner spent 10 years searching for interesting and even limited edition toys from around the world, many of which are out of stock or unique and will very likely impress toy lovers and collectors.

Address: Room 102, 278 Ancheng Road