Nanxiang opens joint innovation center to boost robotics industry

Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  09:00 UTC+8, 2023-08-28
The new center that opened in the Xiaomei Science and Technology Park will promote the development and clustering of the robotics industry in Nanxiang Town.
The Intelligent Manufacturing and Robotics Global Joint Innovation Center, known as NiRIC for short, was opened in the Xiaomei Science and Technology Park in Nanxiang Town on July 20.

The joint innovation center, initiated by the Shanghai Robotics Institute and with a total construction area of around 10,000 square meters, will provide professional services that integrate technology development, tenant recruitment, technology services, industrial investment, and trading platforms, in order to promote the development and clustering of the robotics industry in Nanxiang.

The first floor is an exhibition hall, where a number of laboratories are located and products from the robotics industry are displayed.

The second to third floors serve as incubators for robotics enterprises, while the remaining floors are rented to enterprises.

“We are currently focusing on introducing two types of enterprises, one is related to the fields of intelligent manufacturing and robotics, and the other is enterprises with outstanding technological strength and growth prospects,” said Yuan Jianjun, a professor at Shanghai University and head of the joint innovation center. “Nanxiang boasts obvious geographical advantages, and we hope to build our brand steadily and expand our presence in the future by establishing one to two branches in the country or even abroad.”

The joint innovation center mainly focuses on the research and development of robotics innovation technology, cooperation between industry players, universities, and research institutes, as well as commercialization of projects.

