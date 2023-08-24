2 new pocket parks to add more green spaces

Jiading, which had developed 13 pocket parks and 81.63km of greenways by 2022, will construct two more pocket parks and 10km of greenways to increase public access to green areas.

Jiading will add two more pocket parks and 10 kilometers of greenways as the suburban district continues to make more green spaces available to the public.

According to the district’s greenery and public sanitation authority, 13 pocket parks and greenways totaling 81.63km had been built in the area by the end of 2022.

A 6,400-square-meter pocket park has just opened near the intersection of Huyi Highway and Yecheng Road.

The Beizhou pocket park, which is adjacent to a cluster of office buildings and where camphor trees and cedars dominate the skylines, is now a place for workers to unwind.

“We replaced some woods and added a few new varieties such as Chinese tallow trees, magnolias, and cherry trees to upgrade the landscape,” said Feng Shangjun, an official with the district’s greenery authority.

Another enclosed green space near the intersection of Tongchuan and Jingbian roads just became public.

Construction of the greenways is currently in full swing.

Li Lanyu

The 4.5km greenway along the west bank of the Hengli River that connects Jiading’s old town and the major activity zone of Jiading New City, as well as greenways near Beiguan Village, Lianjun Village, and Gupu River, are among the 10km of greenways to be added this year.

According to the local authorities, 9.5km have already been completed.