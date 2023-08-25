﻿
Feature / District

Well-designed homestay opens in Dongzhuang

Yunxishang·Liantang, an artfully decorated rural minsu (homestay), opened to the public recently in Qingpu District's Liantang Town.
Lu Longhui

Yunxishang is a high-quality homestay with an artistic design.

Yunxishang·Liantang, an artfully decorated rural minsu (homestay), opened to the public recently in Qingpu District’s Liantang Town.

It is located in Dongzhuang Village, one of the city’s model villages under its rural revitalization campaign.

Yunxishang includes seven rooms in three buildings, featuring a small and exquisite courtyard adorned with small bridges. Whether for adults or children, there is something for everyone to enjoy during a leisurely holiday.

Qingpu is striving to boost its rural tourism. While offering more lodging options for tourists, the development of the homestay business has also created job opportunities in the rural area.

“I am a native of Qingpu,” said Wang Lei, manager of Yunxishang. “When I happened to see a job vacancy available here, I applied to become the manager.

“The owner of this place is a designer, so every room is filled with a sense of design, making it exquisite like an artwork,” Wang added.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
