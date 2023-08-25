This entrepreneurial park is a haven for overseas returnees and startups

An entrepreneurial park in Qingpu for Chinese students returning from overseas has attracted a large number of companies and incubation projects since it opened last September.

Orbits, a furniture company based in the park, recently launched a self-developed eco- and skin-friendly material that is not only safe for the environment and poses minimal harm to humans, but also water- and fire-proof.

This innovative material is the first of its kind in the nation and has been applied to their newly released adjustable standing desk.

The company was established by two young entrepreneurs who returned home after studying abroad. Although the company was only recently set up, its products are popular and it has successfully established cooperation with several well-known companies in the industry.

The park, located in the Hongqiao Central Business District, is only 100 meters from the Xujingbeicheng Station of Metro Line 17 and about 300 meters from the Xule Road exit of Songze Avenue.

Within the park, tenants are able to enjoy one-stop services covering company registration, tax, project applications, legal consultation, financial services and investment consultation.

“We have received government support for our company,” said Yu Fohao, one of the founders. “Being surrounded by entrepreneurial teams in the park inspires creative ideas and opportunities for collaboration to come naturally through communication with them.”

Benefiting from the integration of the Yangtze River Delta region, the company has forged ties with companies in both Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces.

“The park also has a beautiful environment and convenient geographic locations, which are perfect for startups like us,” Yu added.