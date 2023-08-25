High-tech zone prioritizes three key industries

A trans-provincial high-tech industry development zone was recently set up in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone.

Covering 19.54 square kilometers, the high-tech zone will prioritize three strategic emerging industries — digital, intelligent manufacturing and green new materials. It will serve as both an innovation center and an incubator, officials said.

In the future, the zone would focus on science and technology innovation and industry development integration, and bring together cross-region resources to conquer technology bottlenecks, said Zhu Zhengwei, director of the business and industry development department of the executive committee of the demonstration zone.

Launched in 2019, the demonstration zone for integrated ecological and green development in the Yangtze River Delta region comprises Shanghai’s suburban Qingpu District, Wujiang District of Suzhou in Jiangsu Province, and Jiashan County in Zhejiang Province.

The high-tech zone was unveiled during a conference in late July, mapping out its further development and creating a cooperation platform. Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng was present at the conference.

Three cooperation projects and nine key industry projects were signed at the same time. Among these, one project involves integrated efforts in the construction of infrastructure of the Watertown Parlor, a model area for green development.

The Watertown Parlor encompasses parts of Jinze Town in Qingpu, Lili Town in Wujiang, and Xitang and Yaozhuang towns in Jiashan, covering an area of 35.8 square kilometers.

The architecture will feature a typical Jiangnan (regions in the south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) flavor with a number of eco-friendly facilities that achieve zero emissions of carbon dioxide.

Based on the design, it will include wetlands, greenways and cultural and tourist villages. The green spaces will account for about 75 percent of the total. A modern, convenient, green and intelligent transportation system will be established to meet public needs.

Qingpu, Wujiang and Jiashan also released lists for 340 cooperation projects and 298 job vacancies during the conference.