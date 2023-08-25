﻿
Feature / District

High-tech zone prioritizes three key industries

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  09:00 UTC+8, 2023-08-29       0
A trans-provincial high-tech industry development zone was recently set up in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  09:00 UTC+8, 2023-08-29       0

The development of the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone is projected to move to the fast track with a trans-provincial high-tech industry development zone set up in the area recently.

Covering 19.54 square kilometers, the high-tech zone will prioritize three strategic emerging industries — digital, intelligent manufacturing and green new materials. It will serve as both an innovation center and an incubator, officials said.

In the future, the zone would focus on science and technology innovation and industry development integration, and bring together cross-region resources to conquer technology bottlenecks, said Zhu Zhengwei, director of the business and industry development department of the executive committee of the demonstration zone.

Launched in 2019, the demonstration zone for integrated ecological and green development in the Yangtze River Delta region comprises Shanghai’s suburban Qingpu District, Wujiang District of Suzhou in Jiangsu Province, and Jiashan County in Zhejiang Province.

The high-tech zone was unveiled during a conference in late July, mapping out its further development and creating a cooperation platform. Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng was present at the conference.

Three cooperation projects and nine key industry projects were signed at the same time. Among these, one project involves integrated efforts in the construction of infrastructure of the Watertown Parlor, a model area for green development.

The Watertown Parlor encompasses parts of Jinze Town in Qingpu, Lili Town in Wujiang, and Xitang and Yaozhuang towns in Jiashan, covering an area of 35.8 square kilometers.

The architecture will feature a typical Jiangnan (regions in the south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) flavor with a number of eco-friendly facilities that achieve zero emissions of carbon dioxide.

Based on the design, it will include wetlands, greenways and cultural and tourist villages. The green spaces will account for about 75 percent of the total. A modern, convenient, green and intelligent transportation system will be established to meet public needs.

Qingpu, Wujiang and Jiashan also released lists for 340 cooperation projects and 298 job vacancies during the conference.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     