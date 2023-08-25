Digital development in full swing at high-tech park

The Yangtze River Delta Hi-Tech Park covers more than 420 mu (28 hectares) of land. Its gross floor area amounts to about 860,000 square meters.

The Yangtze River Delta region, the most active and open region with the strongest innovative power in China in terms of its economic development, is home to tens of thousands of industrial parks.



Among them, the Yangtze River Delta High-Tech Park established by Yangtze River Delta Investment (Shanghai) Co Ltd in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone is a benchmark.

In recent years, the park is in full swing in the development of a science and innovation center in the Yangtze River Delta region, and has accelerated the integration of different science and technology innovation resources and factors to create an entrepreneurship incubation ecosystem.

The firms included in the ecosystem cover fields such as software information, artificial intelligence, new energy, energy-saving and environmental protection. The park has won a number of honors and gathered many entrepreneurial teams with strong education backgrounds.

Sparkoz Technology Co Ltd, a leading intelligent cleaning robot service provider in China, has its headquarters and research and development teams based in the park.

The company is dedicated to applying computational neural algorithms into visual navigation technology, and has achieved a 20 to 50 percent higher working efficiency for its self-developed heavy industrial-grade unmanned ground cleaning robots, compared to other products of the same types.

These products have been exhibited at the China International Import Expo for three consecutive years.

“We accomplished three rounds of financing soon after we moved into the park,” said Yang Wenke, manager of the human resources department of the company.

“The superior geographic location, convenient traffic conditions and strong policy support of the park have been turned into strong competitive power of the company in its application of incentives and talent recruitment, helping it develop smoothly,” Yang said.

The park has also created a beautiful and stable office environment for staff working there.

As of June, six plots inside the park spanning 445,000 square meters had completed construction.

Commuting is convenient. Five stops from the Hongqiao International Central Business District, the park has an expressway network formed around it.

Various services for both individuals and companies are offered by the park to retain professionals and tenants.

Established in 2015, Shanghai Simba Automation Technology Co Ltd, which focuses on the research, design, production, and integration of conveying and sorting systems, is headquartered in the park.

“The application of a number of digital service sites, as well as sports facilities, such as a fitness center and outdoor soccer field, enhance convenience and happiness for staff,” said Wei Ran, deputy general manager of the company.