﻿
Feature / District

Signing deals on foreign investment projects

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  09:00 UTC+8, 2023-08-29       0
Of 77 foreign investment deals signed recently, five worth over 4.5 billion yuan will be in Qingpu, including in electronic information and high-end equipment industries.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  09:00 UTC+8, 2023-08-29       0
Signing deals on foreign investment projects
Li Yanli

City Mayor Gong Zheng (left) presented the regional headquarters certificate to a representative of BHS Corrugated Machinery (Shanghai) Co Ltd at a signing ceremony for 77 foreign investment projects.

Agreements for 77 foreign investment projects worth over US$10.2 billion in total were signed recently in Shanghai.

A new batch of 31 regional headquarters and 13 research and development centers of multinational enterprises were awarded certificates at the same ceremony.

The 77 foreign investment deals mainly involve key industries such as biomedicine, electronics, automobiles and fashion consumer goods, as well as emerging fields such as the digital economy and green and low-carbon development.

BHS Corrugated Machinery (Shanghai) Co Ltd, a subsidiary of German company BHS, is one of the firms receiving the certificate.

Based in Qingpu since 2003, it has been honored as a top-10 company in China’s paper package industry for 10 consecutive years.

In recent years, the district has stepped up its cultivation and support of newly established headquarters of multinational enterprises and those with plans to help power its economic and social development.

So far, the district has welcomed regional headquarters of 10 multinational enterprises and the research and development centers of another 11.

Among the 77 foreign investment deals, five with a total investment of over 4.5 billion yuan (US$616 million) will be located in Qingpu, focusing on industries such as electronic information and high-end equipment.

Of these, an international digital service industry park and a high-end logistics equipment manufacturing park will be set up.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     