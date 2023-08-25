Signing deals on foreign investment projects

Of 77 foreign investment deals signed recently, five worth over 4.5 billion yuan will be in Qingpu, including in electronic information and high-end equipment industries.

Li Yanli

Agreements for 77 foreign investment projects worth over US$10.2 billion in total were signed recently in Shanghai.



A new batch of 31 regional headquarters and 13 research and development centers of multinational enterprises were awarded certificates at the same ceremony.

The 77 foreign investment deals mainly involve key industries such as biomedicine, electronics, automobiles and fashion consumer goods, as well as emerging fields such as the digital economy and green and low-carbon development.

BHS Corrugated Machinery (Shanghai) Co Ltd, a subsidiary of German company BHS, is one of the firms receiving the certificate.

Based in Qingpu since 2003, it has been honored as a top-10 company in China’s paper package industry for 10 consecutive years.

In recent years, the district has stepped up its cultivation and support of newly established headquarters of multinational enterprises and those with plans to help power its economic and social development.

So far, the district has welcomed regional headquarters of 10 multinational enterprises and the research and development centers of another 11.

Among the 77 foreign investment deals, five with a total investment of over 4.5 billion yuan (US$616 million) will be located in Qingpu, focusing on industries such as electronic information and high-end equipment.

Of these, an international digital service industry park and a high-end logistics equipment manufacturing park will be set up.