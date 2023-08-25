﻿
Feature / District

Mall launches shopping festivity to spur night economy

Bailian Outlet Plaza in Qingpu District has launched a shopping season with activities to enrich customers' shopping experience and spur the night economy.
Bailian Outlet Plaza in Qingpu District has launched a shopping season with activities to enrich customers’ shopping experience and spur the night economy.

When darkness falls, the plaza comes to life with vibrant lights. It has been transformed into a bustling hub of fashion and sports, featuring live band performances and a variety of fitness and frisbee activities for people of all ages to enjoy.

People line up to play frisbee outside the Bailian Outlet Plaza.

“Night is a better time for these activities as it is cooler,” said Zhang Liangyang, a customer.

Some sports shops begin offering significant discounts to attract customers during the shopping frenzies.

“Sports brands offer the biggest discounts and we host some sports and interactive activities on weekends,” said Yin Qin, deputy general manager of the plaza.

This has provided people the opportunity to experience the excitement of both sport and shopping.

“Frisbee is interesting and I even won some small gifts,” Zhang said. “Besides, the discounts offered by some brands are really juicy.”

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
