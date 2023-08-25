Qingpu conducts massive renewals of rundown neighborhoods

Qingpu District started the renovation of shantytowns and rundown neighborhoods as early as 2014 and, after a decade of efforts, many projects have been completed.

Li Shuangjiu

Qingpu District has been conducting massive renewal projects on old rundown neighborhoods and villages in recent years, to improve the living conditions of residents and the environment, thus lifting their quality of life and the image of the district.



Wushebang Road in the Yingpu Subdistrict is one of the laochengxiang, or old town, historical and cultural zones in Qingpu. Many of the residential buildings built in the last century suffered a poor living environment, and a shortage of toilet and service facilities.

In March, the subdistrict launched the first round of opinion surveys on the facelift project for old buildings in the laochengxiang area.

Active responses were forwarded by residents in the area with 97.26 percent expressing support for the project.

“It has been a long expectation,” residents said.

After signing the agreement, they are expecting for rebirth of their old homes so they can start new lives.

Covering an area of about 77,000 square meters, the project retains numerous ancient architectures and gardens, including the Qushui Garden, one of the five classic gardens in the city. The moat and water system here remains unchanged since ancient times.

The project will involve the construction of walking tracks, bridges, new rest areas, parking lots, and parks as well as the renovation of the Qushui Garden.

The historical architecture will be renovated and a shopping plaza will be built. The whole construction is expected to take two to six years.

Besides the laochengxiang area, there are also some old and shabby houses with dilapidated and overcrowded living conditions scattered across the district.

These houses have poor structures and usually feature shared kitchens and chamber pots. Many residents have been living in these houses since birth.

In a field investigation conducted last year, district authorities discovered 133 such houses which accommodated 2,240 households.

The district launched upgrade projects for 16 residential buildings covering more than 8,400 square meters in Huaxin and Zhaoxiang towns this year.

“We are actively exploring means to upgrade and highlight four buildings in Baihe Town, home to 65 households, as a trial to gain experience for upcoming projects,” said Qian Minghui, head of the projects.

Qingpu District has also set a pioneering role in shantytown renewal.

Panlong Town, an ancient water town located in the Hongqiao International Central Business District, once lagged behind in overall development and required environmental improvements.

An upgrade project was conducted in 2018, and the town with a history dating back more than 1,000 years to the Sui Dynasty (AD 581-618) has taken on a brand new look.

Renovated from the town, the Shanghai Panlong Tiandi is a modern urban retreat, covering 230,000 square meters of public greenery, including six themed areas, a 3-kilometer circular trail, and outdoor sports venues, as well as 50,000 square meters of commercial space and 250,000 square meters of residential units.

It has become a new historical and cultural landmark of the district, a protection and development sample of urban villages, and an ecological, livable and leisure center.

The district started the renovation of shantytowns as early as 2014. After a decade of efforts, many projects in Xujing, Huaxin, Jinze, Zhaoxiang and Chonggu towns and Yingpu Subdistrict have been completed.

The district, which sorted out 61 plots for renovation and environmental upgrade last year, said it will beef up efforts in investment, policy, and promotion to introduce competitive development companies for the projects.