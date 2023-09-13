﻿
Main structure of G60 Science and Innovation Center capped

  15:13 UTC+8, 2023-09-13       0
The main structure of the 07-05 plot of the Yangtze River Delta G60 Science and Innovation Center will enter the interior and exterior decoration phase.
With the completion of the concrete pouring for the last building, Building 13, the main structure of the 07-05 plot of the Yangtze River Delta G60 Science and Innovation Center was capped recently.

The plot will enter the interior and exterior decoration phase, and undergo the construction of ancillary projects such as fire protection, heating, ventilation and air conditioning. It is expected to be completed in April next year, delivered four months ahead of the scheduled timeline.

"During this process, the relevant departments in Songjiang provided high-quality and efficient services, which makes it possible for us to go ahead of the schedule," said Wang Huanyu, person in charge of the 07-05 plot from the China Construction 18th Engineering Division.

Emergency response mechanism for contingency events was established, and technology management methods were set up to promptly identify and address potential hazards. "We strive to make this project a practical example of engineering construction," Wang said.

The Yangtze River Delta G60 Science and Innovation Center has a total planned land area of 73.6 hectares. When completed, it is estimated to attract approximately 1,200 high-quality domestic and foreign enterprises to settle in, and accommodate a workforce of about 100,000 people. As an important carrier and development engine for the G60 Science and Innovation Corridor, the center will provide strong support for the deep integration of the high-tech innovation, industrial chains, capital funds and talent.

An artist's rendition of the Yangtze River Delta G60 Science and Innovation Center

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Yangtze River
Songjiang
