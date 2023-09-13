﻿
Feature / District

Straw-wrapped meat: a delicious household dish in Songjiang

﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  12:55 UTC+8, 2023-09-13       0
Daocao zharou, or straw-wrapped pork, with its fragrant aroma and tender, savory pork, is a favorable dish on Songjiang locals' tables.
﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  12:55 UTC+8, 2023-09-13       0

Blessed with vast patches of rice paddies, Songjiang is having a bumpy harvest this season. And the rice straw can be recycled to serve as a supplemental fuel, but also be used as an "ingredient" in cuisine.

Daocao zharou (稻草扎肉), or straw-wrapped pork, with its fragrant aroma and tender, savory pork, is a favorable dish on Songjiang locals' tables.

Select some dried rice straws, wrap them around quality Songjiang-bred pork belly, and simmer them in an iron pot for three to four hours with soy sauce, until the meat takes on a shiny red color, and the fresh smell of straw completely permeates the meat in a perfect mixture of lean and fatty pork.

Here are some tips to cook this mouth-watering dish.

Straw-wrapped meat: a delicious household dish in Songjiang

Clean and soak the rice straws in warm water until they turn soft. Cut the pork into chunks and bind them tightly with the rice straw. Blanch the pork briefly in boiling water with a small amount of yellow wine. Then rinse the meat clean.

Heat oil in a wok and stir-fry scallions and ginger until they smell good. Add seasoning, including pork bone sauce, seafood sauce, soy sauce, and rock sugar.

Add water. Put the straw-wrapped meat in the wok. The water should cover two-thirds of the pork. Cover and simmer for three hours on low heat.

Turn the pork over during the cooking process until a chopstick can easily pierce through the meat.

Once the meat is fully cooked, turn to medium heat to start until all liquids are absorbed. Be sure to keep the heat low and pour the soup over the pork while constantly stirring the pot to avoid sticking.

Now the dish is ready. Cut the straw before eating.

With a thick layer of soy sauce on the outside, the inside is tender and juicy. You can also wrap it in a thin pancake. Take a bite, it's crispy and soft, not greasy at all.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     