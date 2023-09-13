﻿
Feature / District

732 more affordable apartments for young talent


A youth community in the west section of the Songjiang Economic and Technological Development Zone has launched 732 affordable apartments for young talent.

With facilities such as restaurants, 24-hour convenience stores and coffee shops, the community aims to help young workers work and live conveniently within the park, creating a "5-minute-walk living circle."

The OVUN Idol Cat International Youth Community offers fully-functioning amenities, including spacious dining halls, trendy coffee shops, comfortable reading rooms, among others.

The 732 available flats are mainly one-bedroom apartments, ranging from 20 to 25 square meters, with monthly rents from 1,400 to 2,500 yuan (US$192-343). The larger apartments from 45 to 55 square meters are for multiple tenants.

It also offers some four-bedroom flats, with an average rent of around 700 yuan per person. The apartment rooms are designed to be comfortable, fully equipped with home appliances and furniture, and allow for hassle-free move-in.

"It mainly serves talent from the Shanghai CEC Information Harbor and surrounding enterprises," said Yang Zhengyu, the manager of the youth community. "We will offer them preferential policies and social activity resources, creating a livable and business-friendly talent development ecosystem."

Shanghai CEC Information Harbor is an industrial park jointly launched by China Electronics Corporation and CEC Optics Valley in Songjiang, home to more than 60 high-tech enterprises.

