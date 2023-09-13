Copper mirrors reflect China's glittering past

The exhibition features 150 copper mirrors dating back to the Spring and Autumn period (BC770-BC476) to the Ming and Qing dynasties (1368-1912).

The exhibition features 150 copper mirrors dating back to the Spring and Autumn period (770-476 BC) to the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties.

This is the first time the exhibition has traveled outside of Shanxi to be presented to audiences in other provinces.

Copper mirrors have a long history in China, as early as 4,000 years ago. They reached their heydays during the Warring States (475-221 BC), Han (206 BC-AD 220) and Tang (AD 618-907) dynasties, lasted until the Qing Dynasty, and eventually phased out with the popularity of glass mirrors in the modern days.

The exhibition that follows this historical development is divided into four sections. Visitors can trace the birth and evolution of copper mirrors, witness their golden days when the casting technology matured, and also picture the prosperity and exciting city life in ancient China through the display of various copper mirrors.

"Copper mirror is a category that lasted the longest time in Chinese bronze culture, and in addition to daily use, they carry numerous cultural legacies," said Wang Xiaowei, deputy director of the Songjiang District Museum. "We hope visitors can get a quick glimpse of the vivid everyday life and fashion trends in different dynasties through this exhibition."

The museum has set up a replica of a Song Dynasty (960-1279) lady's boudoir, featuring copper mirrors, mirror stands and grooming tools that allow visitors to experience how a lady dressed herself up in Song era.

Exhibition info:

Date: Through October 15

Venue: Songjiang District Museum

Address: 233 Zhongshan Rd E.

中山东路233号