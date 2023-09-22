Schaeffler inaugurates R&D building, innovation center

German motion technology company Schaeffler inaugurated its new R&D building and the China Innovation Center in Shanghai's suburban Jiading District on August 29,

Motion technology giant Schaeffler inaugurated its new research and development building and the China Innovation Center in Jiading District on August 29, the latest effort by the German company to continue to strengthen its presence and drive development in China through innovation.

“Innovation is the key to the sustainable development of Schaeffler Group’s business,” said Klaus Rosenfeld, chief executive officer of the group. “China is not only an important market, but also an innovation highland. In the future, Schaeffler will continue to deepen its commitment to the Chinese market and customers.”

At present, Schaeffler has 20 research and development centers and more than 8,000 R&D personnel around the globe. In 2007, the Schaeffler Anting R&D Center was put into operation in Jiading, and now there are nearly 1,000 R&D professionals working there.

Lcoated in the Auto Innovation Park in Anting, the new R&D building has a total construction area of around 12,000 square meters. With the addition of the new building, Schaeffler’s China headquarters and R&D facilities now total around 50,000 square meters.

Since its settlement in the suburban Shanghai district, Schaeffler has been growing its business at a solid pace amid Jiading’s rapid development. In 2022, the company’s sales in China rose about 9 percent year on year, accounting for 23 percent of the group’s total.