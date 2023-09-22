﻿
Jiading hosts 2nd World Metaverse Conference

﻿ Hu Min
The conference released a white paper on Anting Town's auto metaverse industry development blueprint, mapping out the target of an industry scale of 100 billion yuan by 2025.
The second World Metaverse Conference was held in Anting Town of Jiading District on September 20-22, with a white paper on Anting Town’s auto metaverse industry development blueprint released, mapping out the target of an industry scale of 100 billion yuan (US$13.7 billion) by 2025.

The conference is jointly hosted by the China Simulation Federation, Chinese Institute of Command and Control and the Beijing Institute of Technology, and co-hosted by the Anting Town Government and the metaverse committee of the China Simulation Federation.

Metaverse development in Jiading, which has been promoting the intelligent, green and integrated development of its industries in recent years, has been put on the fast track. The district will actively create a more competitive metaverse industry innovation development system and has already been exploring the application of metaverse technology in auto research, development, testing and sales, according to Gao Xiang, director of the district.

The Meta Baylism, Anting’s auto metaverse industry base, was unveiled at the same time.

Aiming to become a magnet of several metaverse-related industries such as virtual production, digital content, computing, digital humans and auto sales, it will comprise a metaverse research institute, a metaverse virtual production studio, an auto software empowering center, and the EPIC Games innovation center.

It has so far introduced programs involving digital human production, AI testing software research and development, incubation of MCN (Multi-Channel Network) agencies, virtual production and auto metaverse sales.

Pooling scholars and agencies in the metaverse research field, it aims to create a powerful science and technology innovation and industry development exchange platform to fuel the high-quality development of the digital economy.

A number of cooperation agreements were signed between about 20 leading metaverse companies and Anting Town.

The three-day event brought together more than 110 experts, academics, and enterprise representatives from home and abroad to share their insights into the development of the metaverse industry.

These include heavyweight guests such as Miguel Nicolelis, best known for his pioneering work surrounding brain-computer interface technology, and Steve Hoffman, who founded several startups in Silicon Valley.

The conference features one main forum and nine themed forums, covering a wide range of topics such as industry, automobiles, games, medical treatment, education, digital humans, culture and tourism, and XR space computing, as well as over 50 metaverse-related experiences.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
