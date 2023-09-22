Faurecia to open Shanghai hydrogen HQ in October

Faurecia Hydrogen Investment is building their new hydrogen energy hub in Anting Town, expanding further into the Chinese market, while basing their Asian operations in Shanghai.

Faurecia (Shanghai) Hydrogen Investment Co Ltd, a subsidiary of global automotive supplier FORVIA, is about to complete a new project in Anting Town which will become the regional headquarters of its hydrogen business.



Scheduled to be put into use in October this year, the headquarters project will further expand Faurecia’s hydrogen storage cylinder and system businesses.

With a construction area of approximately 1,300 square meters, the new project, built on the site of an old factory building, comprises offices as well as manufacturing plants.

“The new project is an important step for FORVIA to expand its hydrogen business, and will also serve as the regional headquarters for our hydrogen business,” said Alban Brisset, general manager of Faurecia Hydrogen China. “With our development in Shanghai, we hope to further expand our hydrogen business throughout China and the Asian market.”

The world’s 7th-largest supplier of automotive technology, FORVIA’s businesses cover six sectors, namely seating, interiors, electronics, clean mobility, lifecycle solutions and lighting.

In recent years, hydrogen energy has become the core business of FORVIA’s carbon neutrality strategy. Since 2018, the group has invested over 380 million euros (US$405 million) in research and development of hydrogen energy technology, as well as made aggressive investment in the China market. The Jiading Hydrogen Port, where Faurecia’s hydrogen business is located, has attracted hydrogen-related players from both the country and abroad, with total investment in the port exceeding 10 billion yuan.